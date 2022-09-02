UrduPoint.com

CS Dispatches Relief Goods To Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Bangash on Friday dispatched relief goods and food items for 200 families affected by floods.

The relief goods were collected by government employees for flood victims at donation center setup at Civil Secretariat Peshawar under the auspices of Chief Secretary.

The relief items include one month ration,clothes and other essential things for 200 families.

The Chief Secretary directed that government machinery should be fully mobilized for relief and rescue activities, adding all resources should be utilized on priority.

He said all facilities should be ensured to the needy people. He directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of flood-hit districts to personally supervise all rescue and relief activitiesHe also directed all concerned departments to take all possible steps to stop outbreak of diseases and provide best services to people facing floods.

