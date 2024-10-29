Open Menu

CS Emphasizes Collective Responsibility Of Communities In Fostering Inter-religious Harmony

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CS emphasizes collective responsibility of communities in fostering inter-religious harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Tuesday emphasized collective responsibility of all the communities in fostering inter-religious harmony and said that islam teaches us to respect all religions and their followers.

He was chairing a meeting of Provincial Interfaith Harmony Committee at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting was also attended by prominent religious figures including Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as representatives from Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Bahá'í and Kalash communities. Senior officials from relevant government departments and law enforcement agencies were also in attendance.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that interfaith harmony and brotherhood were imperative in today’s world and we must unite as one nation to play our part in the country's development through mutual respect and love.

The meeting was also briefed about interfaith harmony initiatives and challenges at the district level. It was told that district-level interfaith councils have been instrumental in addressing and resolving local concerns effectively.

Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi while addressing the committee, acknowledged the peaceful coexistence among various religious communities within KP. He and community representatives expressed gratitude to provincial government for its continuous efforts in promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The participants unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to play a positive role in building a harmonious and peaceful nation.

The meeting concluded with a special prayer by Chief Khateeb for the integrity, stability, development and unity of the nation.

