CS Emphasizes Need To Produce Skilled, Qualified Nurses
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry chairing a meeting of medical teaching institution (MTI) hospitals here Friday emphasized need of producing qualified nurses to explore domestic and international opportunities.
He said that the growing demand for nurses is a significant opportunity for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured full support to health department and MTI hospitals in addressing this need stating that "We must seize this opportunity by ensuring that necessary arrangements are in place to produce a highly skilled and qualified nursing workforce.
The global healthcare sector has a strong demand for trained professionals and it is vital that our youth are well-prepared to meet these needs.
"
Chief Secretary also highlighted the importance of language proficiency, particularly in English, to enable nursing graduates to compete globally. He directed health authorities to strengthen language training modules for graduates. He also directed the finance department to prioritize hospital needs and ensure timely release of funds for smooth operations.
On the occasion, the hospital representatives provided updates on critical issues and challenges, including healthcare services provided through the Sehat Card.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary Health Adeel Shah, Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem, Special Secretary Budget of the Finance Department Khuda Bakhs, and other relevant officers.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC achieves milestone by performing Mitral Chip procedure1 minute ago
-
PML-N's senior leader Sajida Farooq Tarar visits Govt Girls High School1 minute ago
-
Cylinder explosion in house leaves 5 family members injured1 minute ago
-
Governor Balochistan, SAFRON minister visit Ziarat12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address19 minutes ago
-
President visits family of martyred DC Zakir Baloch21 minutes ago
-
Syedaal urges senators to effectively highlight issues of their respective areas21 minutes ago
-
LCCI-Elections: Abuzar Shad elected president unopposed22 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations against adulteration mafia31 minutes ago
-
IHC directs SZLBMU to upload MDCAT questionnaire on website31 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off petition on Bushra Bibi case details31 minutes ago
-
Two victims of Swabi blast buried in native areas41 minutes ago