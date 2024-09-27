Open Menu

CS Emphasizes Need To Produce Skilled, Qualified Nurses

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry chairing a meeting of medical teaching institution (MTI) hospitals here Friday emphasized need of producing qualified nurses to explore domestic and international opportunities.

He said that the growing demand for nurses is a significant opportunity for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured full support to health department and MTI hospitals in addressing this need stating that "We must seize this opportunity by ensuring that necessary arrangements are in place to produce a highly skilled and qualified nursing workforce.

The global healthcare sector has a strong demand for trained professionals and it is vital that our youth are well-prepared to meet these needs.

"

Chief Secretary also highlighted the importance of language proficiency, particularly in English, to enable nursing graduates to compete globally. He directed health authorities to strengthen language training modules for graduates. He also directed the finance department to prioritize hospital needs and ensure timely release of funds for smooth operations.

On the occasion, the hospital representatives provided updates on critical issues and challenges, including healthcare services provided through the Sehat Card.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Health Adeel Shah, Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem, Special Secretary Budget of the Finance Department Khuda Bakhs, and other relevant officers.

