CS Expresses Concern Over Recent Polio Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM

CS expresses concern over recent polio case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has expressed deep concern over the recent polio case being reported in a child from Mohmand district.

He was addressing an emergency meeting with the health authorities of the province here on Wednesday.

The chief secretary termed the case alarming and said, "The detection of polio in a child is not just a concern for the affected family but for the entire province. We must conduct an in depth study of the case to identify root cause and realign our strategy if required.”

He further highlighted the importance of high immunization coverage and said that it is imperative to achieve the required immunization targets.

He said that polio remains a significant threat and stressed upon public to join hands for eradication of the crippling disease from society.

APP/mds

