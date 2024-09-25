CS Expresses Concern Over Recent Polio Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has expressed deep concern over the recent polio case being reported in a child from Mohmand district.
He was addressing an emergency meeting with the health authorities of the province here on Wednesday.
The chief secretary termed the case alarming and said, "The detection of polio in a child is not just a concern for the affected family but for the entire province. We must conduct an in depth study of the case to identify root cause and realign our strategy if required.”
He further highlighted the importance of high immunization coverage and said that it is imperative to achieve the required immunization targets.
He said that polio remains a significant threat and stressed upon public to join hands for eradication of the crippling disease from society.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns hearing of corruption reference against Parvez Elahi, others till Oct 22 minutes ago
-
MD PTV visits Karachi centre2 minutes ago
-
3 illegal LPG shops sealed in Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Italy commit to forge closer ties through Parliamentary Friendship Groups12 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two injured on GT road in Wah12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 17 criminals; Recover valuables, drugs, and illegal weapons12 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youths very rich in talent: Governor Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Over 34,000 tickets issued to traffic rules violators33 minutes ago
-
National Symposium on Today's Challenges and Responsibilities of Youth held at GCWUS42 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in explosive materials case42 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Russian envoy discuss regional, international issues42 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court43 minutes ago