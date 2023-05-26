UrduPoint.com

CS Expresses Gratitude For Operationalization Of Software Technology Park In Chilas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :"I am pleased to announce the successful operationalization of the Software Technology Park in Chilas, made possible through the collaborative efforts of my dedicated IT department team, as well as the support of our divisional and district administration, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement here in Gilgit on Friday.

He said "I would like to express our gratitude to SCO for providing us with a high-speed internet connection of 100 Mbps, which will greatly enhance our productivity and connectivity, adding that we have implemented solar power solutions within the park to ensure its self-sustainability and uninterrupted power supply.

He said this milestone achievement holds immense promise for the freelancers, IT companies, and students of the Diamer Division.

CS GB said it was a testament to our commitment to fostering education, peace, and economic opportunities in the region.

He said we were confident that this development will contribute to the prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan.

