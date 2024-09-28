CS expresses grief over loss of lives in Mari Petroleum helicopter crash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives in Mari Petroleum helicopter crash in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Chief Secretary offered condolence to bereaved family members.

He prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and directed authorities to provide treatment to those injured in the mishap.