Open Menu

CS Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People On Black Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 07:40 PM

CS expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Black Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has said that the nation stands united with Kashmiris and the day marks the continued struggle against decades-long oppression.

In a message issued on Kashmir Black Day, he said that the entire Pakistani nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirmed their unwavering support for Kashmiri brethren and their right to self-determination.

For the people of KP, this cause is personal, as they share close historical, cultural, and emotional ties with Kashmir people, he said and added, "Our people are moved by the resilience and courage shown by Kashmiris in the face of adversity".

This Black Day serves as a reminder to the world of the commitment Pakistan has toward supporting the just rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and it also underscores the urgency for a peaceful and dignified resolution to the Kashmir issue, he said.

He said that the entire nation stands alongside Kashmir today and waits to see the dawn of peace, justice and freedom for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jammu Share

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

8 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

11 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

20 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

20 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

20 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

20 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan