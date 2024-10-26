CS Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People On Black Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has said that the nation stands united with Kashmiris and the day marks the continued struggle against decades-long oppression.
In a message issued on Kashmir Black Day, he said that the entire Pakistani nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirmed their unwavering support for Kashmiri brethren and their right to self-determination.
For the people of KP, this cause is personal, as they share close historical, cultural, and emotional ties with Kashmir people, he said and added, "Our people are moved by the resilience and courage shown by Kashmiris in the face of adversity".
This Black Day serves as a reminder to the world of the commitment Pakistan has toward supporting the just rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and it also underscores the urgency for a peaceful and dignified resolution to the Kashmir issue, he said.
He said that the entire nation stands alongside Kashmir today and waits to see the dawn of peace, justice and freedom for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three factories sealed for polluting environment2 minutes ago
-
October 27 marks the darkest day in Kashmir's recent history: Wani11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali offered at Police Lines HQ11 minutes ago
-
FDA, WASA budgets of Rs.11.472bn approved for 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observe Kashmir Black Day in effective manner: Qasim Noon12 minutes ago
-
Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s book launching ceremony on Sunday12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad12 minutes ago
-
Observance of Kashmir black day in SZABIST University campus Larkana21 minutes ago
-
History will forever remember October 27 as Black Day: Ayaz Sadiq21 minutes ago
-
PHA inquiry to check recent promotions, appointments21 minutes ago
-
Sindh has its unique historical identity: Ayaz Latif Palijo21 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, 2 escape after police encounter31 minutes ago