CS expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Black Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has said that the nation stands united with Kashmiris and the day marks the continued struggle against decades-long oppression.

In a message issued on Kashmir Black Day, he said that the entire Pakistani nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirmed their unwavering support for Kashmiri brethren and their right to self-determination.

For the people of KP, this cause is personal, as they share close historical, cultural, and emotional ties with Kashmir people, he said and added, "Our people are moved by the resilience and courage shown by Kashmiris in the face of adversity".

This Black Day serves as a reminder to the world of the commitment Pakistan has toward supporting the just rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and it also underscores the urgency for a peaceful and dignified resolution to the Kashmir issue, he said.

He said that the entire nation stands alongside Kashmir today and waits to see the dawn of peace, justice and freedom for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.