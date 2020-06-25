CS Fazeel Asghar directs to seal shops on violation of SOPs in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to different roads of Quetta city to inspect standard operating procedures (SOPs) where he also issued instruction to seal several shops over violation of SOPs On the occasion, Balochistan Secretary for Home, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta, Usman Ali Khan, Secretary IT, Yawar Hussain also accompanied him.

Chief Secretary Fazil Asghar visited respective roads of the Quetta City including Jinnah Road, Zarghoon Road, Shahra-e-Iqbal, Liaquat Bazaar, Prince Road, Joint Road and Airport Road.

He said that the coronavirus could be eradicated by only adopting precautionary measures and implementing SOPs and shopkeepers should ensure implementation of SOPs saying that violation of precautionary measures and SOPs were given by the government would not be tolerated.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan was also briefed in detail about Quetta Safe City Project by concerned official. He also directed to accelerate work of the same project to complete the development schemes on time and the beautification of Quetta City is being focused in order to restore its traditional beauty.

The Chief Secretary also gave direction to complete all ongoing growth projects in time with standard so that people would get benefits from them in the areas.