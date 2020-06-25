UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Fazeel Asghar Directs To Seal Shops On Violation Of SOPs In Quetta

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

CS Fazeel Asghar directs to seal shops on violation of SOPs in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to different roads of Quetta city to inspect standard operating procedures (SOPs) where he also issued instruction to seal several shops over violation of SOPs On the occasion, Balochistan Secretary for Home, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta, Usman Ali Khan, Secretary IT, Yawar Hussain also accompanied him.

Chief Secretary Fazil Asghar visited respective roads of the Quetta City including Jinnah Road, Zarghoon Road, Shahra-e-Iqbal, Liaquat Bazaar, Prince Road, Joint Road and Airport Road.

He said that the coronavirus could be eradicated by only adopting precautionary measures and implementing SOPs and shopkeepers should ensure implementation of SOPs saying that violation of precautionary measures and SOPs were given by the government would not be tolerated.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan was also briefed in detail about Quetta Safe City Project by concerned official. He also directed to accelerate work of the same project to complete the development schemes on time and the beautification of Quetta City is being focused in order to restore its traditional beauty.

The Chief Secretary also gave direction to complete all ongoing growth projects in time with standard so that people would get benefits from them in the areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Visit Road Same All From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

15 minutes ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

15 minutes ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

30 minutes ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

45 minutes ago

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.