CS Fazeel Asghar Visits Schools To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar on Thursday paid surprise visit to different schools in order to review measures of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after reopening of educational institutions in Quetta

On the occasion, he said it was essential for the students and teachers to follow the precautionary measure envisioned by the government in colleges and schools which would be helped in controlling the corona pandemic.

Secretary Higher education Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai and Secretary Secondary Education Sher Khan Bazai also accompanied him during visit.

The Secretary Fazeel Asghar said teachers have to work hard in this difficult time and also students have to give more time.

"The purpose of the visit is to ensure implementation of the SOPs given by the government but I am very happy to be here that the SOPs are being implemented properly," he said adding that the virus was not completely eradicated.

He said that all students and entire staff must wear masks and should wash their hands frequently while educational institutions ensure the availability of soaps and sanitizers.

The Secretary also urged parents to take special care of their children coming to school and they would not send to school in case of any symptoms of the virus including fever.

"Maintaining social distance can also keep people safe from the pandemic," he said

