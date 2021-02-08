UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Fazeel Chairs Meeting To Review Development Projects Of PSDP 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:28 PM

CS Fazeel chairs meeting to review development projects of PSDP 2020-21

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan retired Captain Fazeel Asghar on Monday chaired a meeting to review provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan retired Captain Fazeel Asghar on Monday chaired a meeting to review provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary said fate of public would be changed from timely completion of ongoing development schemes of present years.

Funds of PSDP are assets of public which will be spent for welfare of people in proper way, he said. The Chief Secretary also gave special instruction of all relevant officials of departments to ensure timely completion of constant growth projects with standard which was important for durable development.

He said no compromise would be made on standard of projects and no negligence could be tolerated in this regard.

Development projects of various sectors including Communication, education, Irrigation, Forest, Agriculture, Information Technology, Health, Tourism, Women Development, Public Health Engineer, Energy, Industrial and other departments were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

Chief Secretary also sought reports from those departments for delaying their related projects so that these projects would be completed after taking out their obstacle issues in order to provide facilities to masses in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Education Agriculture Women All From

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Berlin Confirmed It Gave Navalny Acces ..

2 minutes ago

Lawyers on rampage to 'protest' demolition of ille ..

2 minutes ago

FDA pays Rs 378 mln to FESCO for functionalization ..

4 minutes ago

Yawar for promotion of sports at district level

4 minutes ago

Almost 400 Volunteers Quit After Tokyo Olympics Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition aims to promote horse trading in Senate ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.