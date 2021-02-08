CS Fazeel chairs meeting to review development projects of PSDP 2020-21

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan retired Captain Fazeel Asghar on Monday chaired a meeting to review provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan retired Captain Fazeel Asghar on Monday chaired a meeting to review provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary said fate of public would be changed from timely completion of ongoing development schemes of present years.

Funds of PSDP are assets of public which will be spent for welfare of people in proper way, he said. The Chief Secretary also gave special instruction of all relevant officials of departments to ensure timely completion of constant growth projects with standard which was important for durable development.

He said no compromise would be made on standard of projects and no negligence could be tolerated in this regard.

Development projects of various sectors including Communication, education, Irrigation, Forest, Agriculture, Information Technology, Health, Tourism, Women Development, Public Health Engineer, Energy, Industrial and other departments were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

Chief Secretary also sought reports from those departments for delaying their related projects so that these projects would be completed after taking out their obstacle issues in order to provide facilities to masses in the area.