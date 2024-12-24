CS Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has extended heartfelt greeting to Christians community members on Christmas.
In his message issued on Tuesday, he emphasized the importance of Christmas as an occasion to reflect and promote the universal values of peace, tolerance, and brotherhood.
The Chief Secretary expressed hope that this Christmas would bring peace and prosperity to the world. He reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan provided special protections to minorities, ensuring their rights and freedom to celebrate their religious festivals.
He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Christian community for the development of Pakistan and highlighted their role as an integral part of nation's progress.
APP/mds/
