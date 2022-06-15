UrduPoint.com

CS For Analyzing Forest Fires Incidents In Malakand Division

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday said that incidence of successive forest fires has to be carefully analyzed and strategies have to be formulated for future.

The chief secretary passed these directives during a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Malakand division while visiting a divisional headquarter Swat.

The chief secretary along with commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai inaugurated the newly renovated office at Commissioner's Office at Saidu Sharif Swat. Upon arrival at Commissioner's Office, he was given a detailed briefing on division affairs. Deputy commissioners (DCs) of Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Upper, and Lower Dir districts briefed the chief secretary on various issues in their respective districts.

During the briefing, incidents of wildfires in Swat and Shangla, environmental issues in Buner, tourism in the Malakand division, and other administrative matters were discussed. The DCs informed the chief secretary about details of fire fighting and other rescue measures and coping strategies.

Chief secretary appreciated the steps taken by the district administration, other departments, and public participation in the firefighting efforts.

He lamented the loss of precious human lives and death of rescue personnel due to forest fire incidents.

The deputy commissioner Buner briefed him on possible impact of marble factories on the environment in the district.

Dr. Shahzad Bangash was also briefed on issues and problems related to tourism in Swat and Shangla districts. The Chief Secretary was also apprised of the progress made so far since the rest houses were handed over to the tourism department for the promotion of tourism.

Describing outsourcing as an excellent strategy, the chief secretary said there was a need to focus on other models to make the best use of government rest houses and make them profitable.

The deputy commissioners also apprised him about the situation after handing over PTDC hotels and motels to the province.

Chief secretary lauded the performance of the districts and said that accountability was the essence of better public service delivery.

