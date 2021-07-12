CS for collective efforts to make KPL successful

A high level meeting was held to review the arrangements regarding the holding of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A high level meeting was held to review the arrangements regarding the holding of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Monday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, while chairing the meeting, said the KPL event would not only serve as a milestone but would also help project the Kashmiri culture and traditions.

He called upon the departments concerned to make collective efforts to make the event successful. He said KPL administration should establish close coordination with the administration and sports department to finalize the arrangements for holding of KPL.

He said the percentage of corona cases in Muzaffarabad has been increasing and efforts should be intensified to administer the corona vaccine to the people and also to ensure the complete implementation of SOPs.

He said for the first time such an event was being organized in AJK which would also encourage the local talent and directed the administration to make fool proof arrangements for holding of KPL event.

Earlier, the chief secretary was briefed by the organizer of the KPL about the holding of the event and told that the KPL would be started in the first week of August.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sport Ch.Muhammad Imtiaz, Director General Public Relations Raja Azar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division and other high ranking government officials.