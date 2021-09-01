CS for effective implementation of price control mechanism

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz has called for effective implementation of price control mechanism in the province to eliminate hoarding and artificial price hike in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz has called for effective implementation of price control mechanism in the province to eliminate hoarding and artificial price hike in the province.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed the line departments to control artificial price hike and take legal action against hoarders while focusing on reducing gap between wholesale and retail price, said an official release of Performance Management and Reforms Unit KP here on Wednesday.

He directed holding of regular meetings of price control committees for price fixation and asked the officials concerned to enhance frequency of inspection to eliminate hoarding and play a proactive role for providing quality essential items to the public at reasonable prices.

He said that shopkeepers should be asked strictly to make sure that the officially issued price list is visibly placed at their shops for the convenience of public.