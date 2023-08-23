Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 08:45 PM

CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Due to increase in dengue cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad, Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman ordered the authorities concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in all these four high-risk districts.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting on dengue control at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary said that effective measures should be taken to control dengue in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. He directed that monitoring and surveillance be improved in high-risk districts and special attention be paid to clinical management of dengue patients for keeping the mortality rate to a minimum. He said that the best facilities should be provided in the hospitals for the treatment of dengue patients.

The Chief Secretary said that joint efforts should be continued to eradicate dengue.

He also gave instructions to ensure case response as per SOPs. He said that administrative officers should continue to visit DHQ and THQ hospitals regularly to improve the quality of health facilities.

Secretary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 660 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported this year and an alert has been issued after a rapid increase in dengue cases in Faisalabad. He said that in August, 102 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in Lahore, 60 in Rawalpindi, 47 in Multan and 28 in Faisalabad.

The Health department officials attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad participated through video link.

