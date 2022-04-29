UrduPoint.com

CS For Foolproof Security On Eid Ul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 04:52 PM

CS for foolproof security on Eid ul Fitr

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Mauzzam Ja Ansari Friday presided over a high level meeting to chalk out foolproof security plan for Eid ul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Mauzzam Ja Ansari Friday presided over a high level meeting to chalk out foolproof security plan for Eid ul Fitr.

The CS directed to ensure security of Eid congregations, tourists' resorts besides uninterrupted provision of fuel.

He also directed to take measures to curb aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid night and ensure best travel facilities to passengers.

Related Topics

Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Wheeling Best

Recent Stories

ANF recovers over 218 kg narcotics, 262 kg chemica ..

ANF recovers over 218 kg narcotics, 262 kg chemical; arrests six

4 minutes ago
 ADC chairs district vigilance committee meeting

ADC chairs district vigilance committee meeting

4 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Russian Gas in May - Moldovagaz ..

Moldova to Receive Russian Gas in May - Moldovagaz CEO

4 minutes ago
 3 held with weapons 29th Apr, 2022

3 held with weapons 29th Apr, 2022

7 minutes ago
 Ration packs distributed among needy families

Ration packs distributed among needy families

18 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.