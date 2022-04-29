CS for foolproof security on Eid ul Fitr

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Mauzzam Ja Ansari Friday presided over a high level meeting to chalk out foolproof security plan for Eid ul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Mauzzam Ja Ansari Friday presided over a high level meeting to chalk out foolproof security plan for Eid ul Fitr.

The CS directed to ensure security of Eid congregations, tourists' resorts besides uninterrupted provision of fuel.

He also directed to take measures to curb aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid night and ensure best travel facilities to passengers.