PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash on Thursday directed shifting of the benefits of the relief package announced by Prime Minister, Imran Khan on immediate basis to the masses.

He said the Prime Minister announced a significant relief package for the masses and its fruits must reach the general public well in time.

He was presiding over a meeting held in connection with provision of relief to masses after the Prime Minister announced decrease in petroleum and electricity prices, here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting besides others was also attended by Secretary Establishment and Director PMUR. All the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting online.

The Chief Secretary directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioner to devise a comprehensive strategy to ensure implementation of relief package for the masses' welfare.

He directed the Transport Department and local transport authority to notify new fare list on district and provincial level after reduction in petroleum prices and ensure implementation on it.

He further directed the deputy commissioners to arrange meetings with District Price Review Committees on urgent basis and take all stakeholders including the traders' representatives on board while taking steps in favor of the masses.

He made it clear that prices of daily use commodities must be in accordance with the prescribed price list provided by the government.

The Chief Secretary also directed for stern action against the profiteers and hoarders adding that 'Sasta Bazaars' should also be established to provide relief to the people in Ramadan.