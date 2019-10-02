CS for improving funds utilization under ADP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday directed provincial departments to improve utilization of funds under Annual Development Programme (ADP) so that timely completion of uplift schemes could be ensured.

He was presiding over a meeting to review ADP 2018-19, at Planning and Development Department.

The chief secretary asked administrative secretaries to hold review meetings monthly and do proper monitoring of the development projects.

He said the objective of review meeting is to get information about the uplift schemes and to enhance coordination among departments.

He said 100 percent utilization of the funds should be ensured as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He also ordered the departments to get uplift schemes approved by October 15.

He mentioned that for the first time massive funds have been allocated for south Punjab, asking the officers to pay special attention on these projects.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of all departments and officers concerned.