CS For Launching Awareness Campaign To Keep Airport Surrounding Clean Form Animal Offal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has underlined the need for taking concert measures to mitigate the risks posed by birds, kite flying, and high laser beams near airports.

Presiding over a meeting of the Bird Hazard Control Committee here, the Chief Secretary (CS) directed a mass awareness campaign to educate people about the proper disposal of animal offal and waste during Eid ul Azha at the designated places to protect airports and human lives from any risk posed by birds, kite flying, and high laser beams near airports.

The meeting decided to impose a ban on the use of high laser beams in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Kohat while special measures were also directed to be taken for cleaning the surroundings of airports during Eid al-Azha, including the disposal of animal waste.

The meeting was attended by Air Vice Marshal Sajjad Nouri, Additional Chief Secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and other relevant officials from the Air Force, Police, and Civil Aviation.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss measures to mitigate the risks posed by birds, kite flying, and high laser beams near airports.

The CS said that birds flying near airports, aerial firing, and kite flying can cause aviation accidents, resulting in damage to the national treasury.

He issued directives to the relevant authorities to take strict action to prevent kite flying, garbage disposal, the use of laser beams, and aerial firing around airports.

Air Vice Marshal Sajjad Nouri informed the meeting that birds often collide with aircraft during takeoff, causing damage to the planes.

He emphasized the need for further measures to address this issue.

