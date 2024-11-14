CS For Launching Crackdown Against Illegal Lifting Of Sand, Gravel
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Government on Thursday decided to launch a crack down against the illegal lifting of sand and gravel (Reti, Bajri).
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah here, regarding the prevention of illegal mining across the province. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Secretary Mines and Minerals, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Malir and other officers.
The chief secretary directed the SSP Malir to take strict action against those involved in the illegal sand and gravel business.
The chief secretary stated that special courts will be established to stop illegal mining.
The meeting was told that illegal mining would be declared a cognizable offense under the Mines and Minerals Governance Act- 2021.
Asif Haider Shah said that changes will also be made in the rules of the Mines Department to prevent illegal mining.
Chief Secretary Sindh asked the Secretary Mines and Minerals to prepare a draft in this regard.
The chief secretary said that under the new law, the police and district administration will be delegated additional powers by the Mines Department.
Asif Haider Shah said that protecting the province's valuable natural resources was our prime responsibility.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews development schemes progress1 minute ago
-
District-level competitions under Khailta Punjab conclude11 minutes ago
-
DC visits various polling station to review election process11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team to hold Open Court in Kotli on Friday11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on various Peshawar feeders notified11 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks raising Kashmiris voice for their right to self determination in more vibrant ma ..11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Noon11 minutes ago
-
Kisan cards provided to 485,000 farmers21 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on population growth21 minutes ago
-
Prayers for rain held across Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Lahore police fully alert for security of Sikh pilgrims21 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews facilities at Ejaz Shaheed police lines for personnel31 minutes ago