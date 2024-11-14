CS for launching crackdown against illegal lifting of sand, gravel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Government on Thursday decided to launch a crack down against the illegal lifting of sand and gravel (Reti, Bajri).

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah here, regarding the prevention of illegal mining across the province. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Secretary Mines and Minerals, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Malir and other officers.

The chief secretary directed the SSP Malir to take strict action against those involved in the illegal sand and gravel business.

The chief secretary stated that special courts will be established to stop illegal mining.

The meeting was told that illegal mining would be declared a cognizable offense under the Mines and Minerals Governance Act- 2021.

Asif Haider Shah said that changes will also be made in the rules of the Mines Department to prevent illegal mining.

Chief Secretary Sindh asked the Secretary Mines and Minerals to prepare a draft in this regard.

The chief secretary said that under the new law, the police and district administration will be delegated additional powers by the Mines Department.

Asif Haider Shah said that protecting the province's valuable natural resources was our prime responsibility.