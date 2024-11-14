Open Menu

CS For Launching Crackdown Against Illegal Lifting Of Sand, Gravel

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CS for launching crackdown against illegal lifting of sand, gravel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Government on Thursday decided to launch a crack down against the illegal lifting of sand and gravel (Reti, Bajri).

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah here, regarding the prevention of illegal mining across the province. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Secretary Mines and Minerals, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Malir and other officers.

The chief secretary directed the SSP Malir to take strict action against those involved in the illegal sand and gravel business.

The chief secretary stated that special courts will be established to stop illegal mining.

The meeting was told that illegal mining would be declared a cognizable offense under the Mines and Minerals Governance Act- 2021.

Asif Haider Shah said that changes will also be made in the rules of the Mines Department to prevent illegal mining.

Chief Secretary Sindh asked the Secretary Mines and Minerals to prepare a draft in this regard.

The chief secretary said that under the new law, the police and district administration will be delegated additional powers by the Mines Department.

Asif Haider Shah said that protecting the province's valuable natural resources was our prime responsibility.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Business Malir Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

38 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

4 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

17 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan