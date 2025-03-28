CS for linking teachers’, doctors’ promotions with performance

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chairing a meeting of the Provincial Selection Board here on Friday, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, directed the Health, Education Departments and relevant sections of Establishment Department to strictly link the promotion of teachers and doctors to their performance.

He emphasized that only those meeting the prescribed performance criteria would be considered for promotion in the next board meeting.

To ensure transparency and merit-based advancement, the Chief Secretary instructed the departments to incorporate reports from the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) as a key performance indicator.

Additionally, other essential performance metrics must be thoroughly assessed and verified before submitting promotion cases to the board.

CS Shahab Ali Shah stated that this initiative aimed to foster a merit-based environment for dedicated and competent teachers and doctors, ultimately improving public service delivery.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the health and education sectors by promoting a culture of performance-driven progress.He also directed the concerned departments to ensure strict compliance with the new promotion policy.