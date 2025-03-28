Open Menu

CS For Linking Teachers’, Doctors’ Promotions With Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM

CS for linking teachers’, doctors’ promotions with performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chairing a meeting of the Provincial Selection Board here on Friday, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, directed the Health, Education Departments and relevant sections of Establishment Department to strictly link the promotion of teachers and doctors to their performance.

He emphasized that only those meeting the prescribed performance criteria would be considered for promotion in the next board meeting.

To ensure transparency and merit-based advancement, the Chief Secretary instructed the departments to incorporate reports from the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) as a key performance indicator.

Additionally, other essential performance metrics must be thoroughly assessed and verified before submitting promotion cases to the board.

CS Shahab Ali Shah stated that this initiative aimed to foster a merit-based environment for dedicated and competent teachers and doctors, ultimately improving public service delivery.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the health and education sectors by promoting a culture of performance-driven progress.He also directed the concerned departments to ensure strict compliance with the new promotion policy.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

19 minutes ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

34 minutes ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

1 hour ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

2 hours ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

2 hours ago
 Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

2 hours ago
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

2 hours ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

3 hours ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan