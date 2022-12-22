UrduPoint.com

CS For Proactive Measures To Tackle Air Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :As part of the government's priority to tackle air pollution in the province, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Bangash chaired a meeting of the relevant authorities.

The meeting was held to ensure coordinated action and necessary measures to curb the prevalence of air pollution in the province.

Chief Secretary, was given a detailed brief by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on air pollution caused by industrial units, especially cement plants, and mitigation measures taken by each individual production line.

Chief Secretary appreciated that Bag House pollution management systems are installed in most units and directed for proactive measures to ensure their continuance as well as digital monitoring.

