CS For Speeding Up Vaccination In LSD Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 09:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday directed the Livestock department to speed up vaccination process in the areas affected by Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

He issued this direction while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting reviewed measures being taken to prevent lumpy skin disease in cattle.

The chief secretary said that a system should be developed for effective monitoring of the situation, adding that the government would provide all resources on priority basis for the elimination of lumpy skin disease.

He directed the Livestock department to take measures for enhancing the capacity of preparing vaccines.

Officials of the Livestock department gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary. They said that so far the Livestock department had prepared 2.40 million doses of (Caprivac) vaccine that had been provided to all the districts. They maintained that machinery would be imported to increase the capacity of vaccine production.

The secretary Livestock and other officers of the department participated in the meeting.

