CS for stringent action against illegal animal markets in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Chief Secretary (CS), Asif Hyder Shah, Wednesday, directed the Wildlife department and Commissioner Karachi to take stringent action against illegal trade of animals and birds in the metropolis.

The chief secretary, while presiding over a meeting regarding Karachi Zoological and Botanical Garden, also advised Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to refrain from acquiring exotic animals for Karachi Zoo in the future, said a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Javed Nabi, Director Recreation KMC, and other relevant officials of Karachi Zoological and Botanical Garden.

The chief secretary ordered strict action against those involved in the illegal trade of animals and birds and directed the Wildlife Department and Commissioner Karachi to take immediate measures against illegal animal markets.

He further instructed DC South to coordinate with the police, Wildlife Department, and Cantonment board to completely eliminate illegal animal trade and shops in Saddar area and submit a report in the regard within 15 days.

It was revealed during the meeting that Karachi Zoo currently houses around 850 animals and birds of various species while no new animal has been purchased for the zoo since 2012.

The CS emphasized that exotic (non-native) animals should not be purchased for Karachi Zoo as they are unable to survive in the local environment.

He highlighted that due to the lack of suitable space, food, and environmental conditions, exotic animals often suffer from stress, diseases, and premature death.

He advised that all animals in Karachi Zoo must be provided with food and healthcare facilities that meet international standards. He assured that the Sindh government will provide the necessary funds to ensure the well-being of the animals and birds in the zoo.