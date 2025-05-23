CS Formally Launches Anti Polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Friday administered anti polo drops to children in Police Services Hospital Peshawar and formally launched five-day anti vaccination campaign.
As many as 7.3 million children of below five years would be vaccination in the campaign. The launching ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary Health and EOC Coordinator Shafiullah Khan, Deputy Coordinator EOC Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, representatives from UNICEF and WHO, and other concerned officials.
Talking to media, CS emphasized that polio remains a dangerous disease that can cause lifelong disability in children, placing immense emotional and financial strain on families.
He stressed that the presence of the polio virus in any area continues to pose a threat to all children.
Highlighting the critical role of community support, CS urged society to play role in eradicating the virus. He noted that print, electronic, and social media platforms should raise awareness among parents about the importance of vaccination and the risks associated with its refusal.
He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to eradicate polio. "At the district level, Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers supervise the anti-polio drives to ensure effective implementation," he added.
