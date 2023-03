GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohyuddin Wani called on CEO Universal Service Fund (USF), Harris Chaudhry on Wednesday.

On the direction of IT minister, the CEO USF promised 10 paid internships for the graduates of Gilgit-Baltistan. CEO USF also committed to secure 100 more paid internships in ICT and telecom companies by working a bridge.