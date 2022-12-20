CS GB calls on Federal Secretary Finance, discusses wheat subsidy

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhyuddin Ahmed Wani called on Special Secretary Finance Division Mr. Awais Manzur Sumra to discuss the wheat subsidy of Gilgit-Baltistan and the creation of posts for SPU/CTD Gilgit-Baltistan.

An official statement issued here Tuesday said that the meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Finance Division, Secretary food Gilgit-Baltistan, Deputy Secretary I&C GB Islamabad.

Finance Division agreed to work out a solution for resolving the prevailing wheat issue of Gilgit-Baltistan. Regarding the creation of posts for SPU/CTD, Finance Division has sought some clarifications from Home Department GB. Once the clarifications are made the case will be processed accordingly for concurrence of the required posts.