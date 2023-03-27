UrduPoint.com

CS GB Calls On SCO Team Of GB

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

CS GB calls on SCO team of GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Chief SecretARY(CS) of Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani called on the Special Communications Organizations(SCO) team led by DG SCO Major General Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq to discuss connectivity issues of underserved areas of GB.

The meeting was also attended by CEO USF Haris Chaudhary.

The purpose of the meeting was to improve and resolve the connectivity issues of underserved areas of GB.

"Fruitful discussions have been made for the joint collaboration of SCO and GB Government in the ongoing Information Technology projects, which are being undertaken by GB Government," said the CS GB in an official statement to media here on Monday.

He said that SCO had principally agreed to be part of IT facilitation projects in the education and health sectors.

The SCO team applauded the exclusive and timely efforts of the GB Government in the IT and health sector, CS GB informed.

The SCO team assured its commitment to play its role in the establishment of IT Parks in GB besides connectivity facilitation of Education and Tele-Health across GB.

It was also agreed to explore digital payment options for GB pension and salary accounts during the meeting, he added.

