Open Menu

CS GB Chairs Meeting On 'Mental Health & Suicide Prevention'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

CS GB chairs meeting on 'Mental Health & Suicide Prevention'

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The 12th steering committee meeting on mental health and suicide prevention was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza here in Gilgit. The meeting reviewed the progress on mental health projects and decisions taken in the previous meeting.

The committee decided to constitute a high-level JIT to investigate the causes of suicide and ensure postmortem in all such cases. Additionally, awareness sessions on mental health will be conducted in hospitals at the tehsil level.

The health department was directed to expedite the recruitment of psychiatrists.

The meeting stressed the importance of participation from all relevant departments in the steering committee. It was also agreed to incorporate material on mental health and suicide prevention in educational institutions, focusing on emotional management, awareness, and intelligence.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Home, Syed Ali Asghar, Secretary Social Welfare, and other officials.

Related Topics

Suicide Gilgit Baltistan Progress All From

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

2 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

3 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

1 day ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

1 day ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan