CS GB chairs meeting on 'Mental Health & Suicide Prevention'

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The 12th steering committee meeting on mental health and suicide prevention was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza here in Gilgit. The meeting reviewed the progress on mental health projects and decisions taken in the previous meeting.

The committee decided to constitute a high-level JIT to investigate the causes of suicide and ensure postmortem in all such cases. Additionally, awareness sessions on mental health will be conducted in hospitals at the tehsil level.

The health department was directed to expedite the recruitment of psychiatrists.

The meeting stressed the importance of participation from all relevant departments in the steering committee. It was also agreed to incorporate material on mental health and suicide prevention in educational institutions, focusing on emotional management, awareness, and intelligence.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Home, Syed Ali Asghar, Secretary Social Welfare, and other officials.