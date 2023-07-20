CS GB congratulates top 3 students of government schools

Gilgit , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan congratulated the top 3 students of government schools in GB who performed the best in SSC- II examination 2023.

Muhammad from Govt. Boys High school Gahkuch secured an impressive 93.

4%, followed by Ali Raza from Boys High School Sukmaidan Skradu with 91.36%, and Yadullah from Boys High School Ampheri with 91.09% "marks in FBISE annual examination.

Heartiest congratulations to the students and their families on this remarkable achievement"CS GB said