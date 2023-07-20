CS GB Congratulates Top 3 Students Of Government Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM
Gilgit , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan congratulated the top 3 students of government schools in GB who performed the best in SSC- II examination 2023.
Muhammad from Govt. Boys High school Gahkuch secured an impressive 93.
4%, followed by Ali Raza from Boys High School Sukmaidan Skradu with 91.36%, and Yadullah from Boys High School Ampheri with 91.09% "marks in FBISE annual examination.
Heartiest congratulations to the students and their families on this remarkable achievement"CS GB said