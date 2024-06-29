- Home
CS GB Forms Committee To Conduct Fact Finding Inquiry Of Excess Employees In Communication, Work Deptt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Ibrar Ahmad Mirza has constituted a high-level committee to conduct a thorough fact-finding inquiry into the issue of excess employees in the Communication and Works Department and scrutinize employees in various other departments.
The committee, comprising six members will be chaired by the Additional Secretary Finance Department GB and comprised on Deputy Secretaries from S&GAD, Higher and Technical Education, Water & Power, school education and a representative from the Accountant General office GB as its members.
The committee's terms of reference include; conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the excess employees in the Communication and Works Department, Scrutinizing employees in the Health, Higher, Technical & Special Education, School Education Department, and Water and Power Department, following the model of Communication & Works Department, Finalizing the scrutiny within two months and submitting the report to the Competent Authority for decision
This move was aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the government departments.
The committee's findings and recommendations will help the government to rationalize its workforce and improve overall performance.
