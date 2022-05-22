CS GB hosts IT professionals and CEOs of technology companies in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiudeen Wani hosted IT professionals and CEOs of technology companies in Gilgit for meeting at his residence today.

Representatives from more than 10 leading IT firms were present. Chief Secretary explained vision of making Gilgit Baltistan the IT capital of Pakistan.

He emphasized his GB dream of transforming the region socially and economically by promoting freelancing, e-commerce and tech entrepreneurship. He then requested the participants for their suggestions and needs.

The participants put forth various concerns and requests for support. The Chief Secretary's team noted the various proposals and assured the participants of full support. It was also decided the a provincial task force would be established to provide a formal forum for cooperation between the IT sector and government make such interactions regular.