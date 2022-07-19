CS GB inaugurates Dialysis Center in RHQ Skardu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Tuesday inaugurated Dialysis Center in Regional Head Quarter Hospital (RHQ) Skardu.

The CS inquired about the patients and treatment being provided to them. He prayed for their early recovery.

On the occasion, the CS directed Commissioner Baltistan division to install the DC inverter to cater cooling / heating requirements in summer / winter seasons.

He said the government would install new MRI machine in Skardu in next three months adding that unfortunately there was only one MRI machine in GB which was in Gilgit.