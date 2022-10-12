CS GB Initiates A Flagship Program To Improve Education In Higher Secondary Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:38 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani initiated a flagship program to improve education in higher secondary schools.
While talking to media he said a comprehensive e-learning environment with an LED screen, 20 tablets, and a Chromebook would be available in every classroom.
This equipment would be networked to an on-site server that would be packed with instructional content provided by Knowledge Platform,he added.
He said additionally the labs would be shifted on solar-power to enable continuous instruction.