CS GB lauds govt schools principals for dedication to students' future

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Saturday lauded the principals of public schools in the region for their efforts and dedication to building the future of their students.

In an official statement to the media, he said, "We are thrilled to acknowledge the outstanding dedication and commitment of our esteemed principals of government schools in GB who have gone above and beyond to empower their students with valuable career guidance." Wani said a total of 68 principals had successfully implemented the Career Counseling App (AAP) in their schools, due to which over 2,000 students benefited from the invaluable resource.

He added that the Career Counseling app designed by GBee Techive was a revolutionary tool that enables students to explore various career pathways, discover their strengths, and make informed decisions about their future.

Wani said under the visionary leadership of these 68 principals, "our students have had the opportunity to test their career paths, gaining insights into the professions that align with their interests, skills, and aspirations".

"By integrating the application into their schools, these principals have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for success in their chosen fields," the chief secretary highlighted, adding that they had recognized the importance of providing comprehensive career guidance and had actively engaged their students in the process.

He said, "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the principals for their exceptional efforts and for setting a shining example for others." "Their dedication to creating an environment conducive to career exploration has opened new doors of opportunities for our students, helping them build solid foundations for their future endeavors," the CS added.

He also urged principals of all government schools in GB to follow suit, incorporating the career counseling app in their schools.