CS GB, officials inspect situation of Shashper Glacier

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Capt (R) Khurram Agha, Director General FWO Kamal Azfar and Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Major General Jawad Ahmad Qazi made an aerial inspection of the lake formed by Shashpar Glacier in Hunza and later visited the Hassanabad Nalla.

They reviewed the steps being taken to protect public properties including the RCC Bridge on Karakuram Highway(KKH).

On the occasion, a detail briefing was given by the district administration at FWO Camp Hassanabad about the latest situation of Shashper Glacier and steps taken by district administration Hunza.

Chief Secretary, while issuing orders said that all government resources should be utilized to save public and government property without waiting for any disaster.He added that in addition to diverting water to drains on an emergency basis, the construction of strong protective walls has become imperative for a permanent solution.

He said that aerial inspections revealed that the Shashper Glacier was currently in the lake, adding that water was accumulating. While issuing instructions, he said that NDMA should inspect the lake within a week to know the amount of water in the lake so that they could take steps to drain the water.

Chief Secretary GB further stated that if there was no discharge of water, there was a danger of high flow of water from the lake, so it was very important to save the Karakoram link bridge and property in time.

He said that the families living near Hassanabad drain should be shifted to safer place. He said that the lake formed from Shashpar Glacier should be monitored on a daily basis so that the people could be saved from any loss of life and property.

He said that apart from various agencies of administration Pakistan Army and provincial government have worked together for three years and have been instrumental in rescuing the residents from major damage.

He said that we would continue to work in consultation with each other whether it was rescue or resettlement or protection of public and government property.

He further said that the local administration in collaboration with NHA has taken precautionary measures to avoid any damage whether it was Karakoram Highway or the link bridge.