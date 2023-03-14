UrduPoint.com

CS GB Sets Higher Standards For Quality Furnishing Of Primary Schools In GB

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

CS GB sets higher standards for quality furnishing of primary schools in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :"We are establishing new and much higher standards for quality furnishing of our primary schools of GB", said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here in Gilgit on Tuesday.

He said starting with Vaqas-Ul-Nisa Girls College Kashrote, we have provided brand new and quality furniture to all 300 primary school students.

He added that now each Primary School in the region will follow the same standard and the same quality as a benchmark. He said the impacts of the environment on learning are well known and through this initiative, their aim is to improve the learning outcomes of the young minds of the region.

