UrduPoint.com

CS GB Visits KIPS Preparations Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 08:23 PM

CS GB visits KIPS Preparations Centre

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani here on Friday visited KIPS Preparations Centre to check the evening coaching classes for class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani here on Friday visited KIPS Preparations Centre to check the evening coaching classes for class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

While talking to media on the occasion, he said that it was a matter of satisfaction to see that students from all walks of life were benefiting from this initiative. He said that government of Gilgit Baltistan was well aware of the importance of quality education and in this regard, to bridge the gap between the haves and the have nots, the government was providing free of cost coaching to around 300 students of government schools and colleges.

He added that now our sons and daughters getting education in government educational institutions would have same opportunities as someone studying in private institute.

He said that the demand for KIPS coaching among students from government schools was far too wide and the government in its limited resources was trying its best to accommodate as many deserving students as it can.

Related Topics

Education Gilgit Baltistan Same Media All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Helping special persons social responsibility of a ..

Helping special persons social responsibility of all: commissioner

1 minute ago
 Int'l Nursing Research Conference begin at LUMHS

Int'l Nursing Research Conference begin at LUMHS

17 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome for overcoming climate, agri ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome for overcoming climate, agri challenges

17 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks proper designing, mapping before cons ..

AJK PM seeks proper designing, mapping before construction of buildings :

17 minutes ago
 European Commission Lowers Price Forecast for Bren ..

European Commission Lowers Price Forecast for Brent to $101.8 Per Barrel in 2022

28 minutes ago
 Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and con ..

Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and convey it to the people: Senator ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.