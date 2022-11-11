CS GB visits KIPS Preparations Centre

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani here on Friday visited KIPS Preparations Centre to check the evening coaching classes for class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani here on Friday visited KIPS Preparations Centre to check the evening coaching classes for class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

While talking to media on the occasion, he said that it was a matter of satisfaction to see that students from all walks of life were benefiting from this initiative. He said that government of Gilgit Baltistan was well aware of the importance of quality education and in this regard, to bridge the gap between the haves and the have nots, the government was providing free of cost coaching to around 300 students of government schools and colleges.

He added that now our sons and daughters getting education in government educational institutions would have same opportunities as someone studying in private institute.

He said that the demand for KIPS coaching among students from government schools was far too wide and the government in its limited resources was trying its best to accommodate as many deserving students as it can.