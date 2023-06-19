CS GB visits multiple development sites, projects in Baltistan division

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani visited multiple development sites and projects in Baltistan division, the tourism capital of Pakistan, to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects.

"During his visits, I was happy to learn that the municipal library, located at the heart of the city, is being expanded to accommodate the rising number of active readers in the city," said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media.

He added alongside, SDA is developing the city's first-ever female shelter and women's fitness center, both of which will serve to enhance gender equity and equality in the city.

The city will also soon be home to the Baltistan Folk and Culture Center, which will serve as a bastion of local culture and music.

CS GB said all of these projects will be completed within the next 2 months InshAllah.