CS GB visits SDA office

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, along with Commissioner Baltistan and Deputy Commissioner Skardu, here on Thursday visited Skardu Development Authority (SDA) Office .

Director General, SDA and SDA staff welcomed the Chief Secretary on his first ever visit to SDA Office.

On this occasion, the DG SDA briefed the CS GB regarding on going Development Projects of SDA, master plan of Skardu city, revenue generation and sustainability plans of SDA, Investment Opportunities in PPP mode etc.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of SDA and directed that a thorough session is required to deliberate and discuss the findings/ recommendations and implementation of Master Plan of Skardu City.

The Chief Secretary as the Chairman of Board of Directors of the SDA, directed to arrange a board meeting of SDA with brief and concise/ to the point “Agenda Items” in greater interest of public and Skardu City. He also paid visit to different project sites of SDA including Balti Arts and Culture school, Women Shelter Home, Women Fitness Centre, Tennis Court and Swimming Pool etc. He directed for timely completion of the projects by improving the quality of work at site.