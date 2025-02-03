Open Menu

CS GB Visits Shahi Polo Ground, Orders Improvement Of Cleanliness And Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza visited the Shahi Polo Ground Gilgit on Monday. He was accompanied by Commissioner Gilgit Division Sardar Haroon Asad, Deputy Commissioner Amir Azam Hamza, and other relevant officials.

During the visit the Commissioner briefed the Chief Secretary on the current condition of the ground, ongoing development projects, and existing challenges.

The Chief Secretary instructed immediate action to improve cleanliness, restore green areas, and particularly enhance the condition of washrooms.

He directed the concerned authorities to develop a comprehensive plan for the renovation and upgrading of facilities to ensure a high-quality and comfortable environment for both spectators and players.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the Shahi Polo Ground holds significant cultural and traditional importance for Gilgit-Baltistan, hosting national and international tournaments annually. Therefore, all necessary steps will be taken to maintain and upgrade the facility to meet international standards.

He further stated that the cleanliness of public spaces and the improvement of basic facilities are among the government's top priorities, urging all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

During his visit the Chief Secretary also reviewed the ongoing development projects at the Shahi Polo Ground and directed officials to ensure their timely completion.

