CS Gilgit-Baltistan commits to strengthening police force, IT infrastructure for timely justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza while appreciating the overall performance of GB Police said that all resources will be used to increase the capabilities of the police so that they do not face any obstacle in providing timely justice

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza while appreciating the overall performance of GB Police said that all resources will be used to increase the capabilities of the police so that they do not face any obstacle in providing timely justice.

During the inaugural session of the newly constructed "Yadgar Shoda" he said under the five-year development plan, the quality of police stations will be improved, adding that steps will be taken to provide more facilities in the service centers.

He said that in Gilgit-Baltistan, they are building an institution in the style of PITB where the data of all government departments will be stored.

CS GB said steps will be taken to promote IT through various apps.

"The automation project of GB Police will also be facilitated at the local level through this institution," he said.

The chief secretary also announced immediate training of IT-related personnel of GB Police. He further said that a scheduled meeting of prosecutors and investigators should be arranged for better performance of prosecution.

Chief Secretary GB Abrar Ahmad Mirza also ordered Additional Chief Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed to convey all the cases of the police department to the relevant forum.