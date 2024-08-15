CS Grieved Over Killing Of Security Personnel In South Waziristan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS), Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has grief over the killing of four security personnel in South Waziristan.
In a message issued here Thursday, he prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and granting courage to bereaved family members.
Recalling sacrifices of security forces in fight against militancy, he said that nation stands with law enforcers in their efforts to clear country of enemies.
He said that sacrifices of security forces for the country would not go vain and always be remembered.
