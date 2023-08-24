CS grieved over loss of life in Thatta accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Chief Secretary of Sindh is Fakhre Alam Irfan has taken notice of the road accident that occurred near Thatta on Thursday and sought a report from Commissioner Hyderabad.

According to a statement, the CS directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Thatta and Rescue 1122 officials to reach the spot.

He also issued directions to provide immediate medical facilities to injured persons.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the accident and prayed for the deceased.