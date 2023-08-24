Open Menu

CS Grieved Over Loss Of Life In Thatta Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

CS grieved over loss of life in Thatta accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Chief Secretary of Sindh is Fakhre Alam Irfan has taken notice of the road accident that occurred near Thatta on Thursday and sought a report from Commissioner Hyderabad.

According to a statement, the CS directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Thatta and Rescue 1122 officials to reach the spot.

He also issued directions to provide immediate medical facilities to injured persons.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the accident and prayed for the deceased.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Died Road Accident Hyderabad Thatta Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

22 minutes ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

50 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

1 hour ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

1 hour ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan