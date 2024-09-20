Open Menu

CS Held Meeting With DCs, ADCs ACs, Urges Enhance Public Service

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners, ADCs and Assistant Commissioners of Hyderabad Division at the Commissioner House Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon and former Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch were also present at the meeting. According to a handout, on this occasion, Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah distributed appreciation certificates among officers who demonstrated best performance during the monsoon rains.

Speaking to the officers, the Chief Secretary said that there are many expectations from us, but the problems also exist and the resources are less. CS added that the nature of our job is such that we have many tasks and responsibilities and there is no vacation.

The government looks up to you. He said, I had worked with the Federal cabinet for two years and at the highest level, including the Prime Minister's level, if there was a complex issue, I was told to ask the DC to handle it, which means that DC is still trusted.

He added that our frontline workers are the Assistant Commissioners, and I request and direct you to not disappoint us. As the Chief Secretary I start work at 7 am and continue it till night, working all seven days a week. He said you are young and at the beginning of your career, so, I hope that the first place for solving people’s grievances should be the Assistant Commissioner’s office. He also commended the performance of officers during recent rains.

