CS Highlights Significance Of Allama Iqbal’s Vision For Nation Building

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has underlined the need to seek guidance from Allama Iqbal’s thoughts, saying that it is our collective responsibility of all to play their role in building the nation and the country following the vision of great visionary

In a message on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Chief Secretary said that dreamer of Pakistan, through his poetry ignited in Muslims the hope of an independent state. His poetry highlighted the unique identity of Muslims and provided guidance to them in every walk of life, he added.

He further said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great philosopher, intellectual and poet a great leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent whose poetry, ideology, and philosophy are a beacon for Muslim Ummah, especially our young generation.

The Chief Secretary paid rich tribute to the national poet and reiterated his commitment that Pakistan would be transformed into a great Islamic welfare state as per the vision of our forefathers.

