CS holds interactive session with NUST GB students

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhiudeen Wani on Wednesday held an interactive session with the students of the GB studying in NUST.

On the occasion, he assured the students of GB that the government would support them in their future career endeavors.

CS GB said, "In Pakistan, there is always room for competent and brilliant students so focus on studies and achieve excellence."He advised students to work hard which would pay them back in long run.