CS holds meeting to finalize Muharram security plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman Saturday chaired a meeting to finalize foolproof security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram as well as arrangements to cope with likely flood situation across the province.

During the meeting held here at Civil Secretariat, the CS ordered to ban movement of the persons included in the Fourth schedule in Punjab.

The meeting decided that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) would launch an intelligence based operation against the miscreants across Punjab, besides initiating search, sweep and combing operations across Punjab, while strict surveillance of 280 hotspots would be ensured .

The RPOs (Regional Police Officers) and DPOs (District Police Officers) had been tasked to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram. Peace Committees across Punjab would also be activated.

The chief secretary said that all institutions would remain alert for maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed the relevant departments to monitor properly the flow of water in River Chenab and other water channels as well as nullahs linked with this river and take precautionary measures accordingly. He asserted that it was the responsibility of administration to ensure implementation on flood emergency plan and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He directed that all the machinery and dewatering pumps should be kept operational.

On this occasion, Punjab IGP (Inspector General of Police) Dr Usman Anwar said, "We will ensure law and order and peace at all costs during Muharram-ul-Haram."Senior Member board of Revenue, Heads of Intelligence agencies, CTD, Special Branch, Secretary Local Government and relevant officials attended the meeting. All divisional Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs participated in the meeting via video link