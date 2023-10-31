Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day celebrations on November 1

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day celebrations on November 1.

During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasized that Independence Day will be celebrated with unwavering enthusiasm and dedication. Every year, the people of GB unite to celebrate this day with fervor and zest, paying homage to the indomitable spirit and valor displayed by those who fought alongside their compatriots against the Dogras for the independence of GB.

The Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by its brave sons and daughters and the enduring legacy of their struggle for freedom.

In addition to the grand celebrations, special programs will be organized in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure that the spirit of independence is felt far and wide.

Additional Chief Secretary, Captain Retired Mushtaq Ahmed; Secretary Home & Prisons, Captain Retired Syed Ali Asghar; Inspector General of Police, Afzal Mehmood Butt; Secretary Information, Fida Hussain; Secretary Services and GAD, Azam Khan; Secretary Water & Power, Sajjad Haider; Secretary to Governor, Ehsan Ali; Secretary Health, Dildar Ahmed Malik; Director General Rescue Shuja Alam, and additional secretaries from various line departments, among other senior officers from the government departments attended the meeting.