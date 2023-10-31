Open Menu

CS Holds Meeting To Review Preparations For Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day On Nov 1

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 09:52 PM

CS holds meeting to review preparations for Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day on Nov 1

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day celebrations on November 1

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review preparations for the Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day celebrations on November 1.

During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasized that Independence Day will be celebrated with unwavering enthusiasm and dedication. Every year, the people of GB unite to celebrate this day with fervor and zest, paying homage to the indomitable spirit and valor displayed by those who fought alongside their compatriots against the Dogras for the independence of GB.

The Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by its brave sons and daughters and the enduring legacy of their struggle for freedom.

In addition to the grand celebrations, special programs will be organized in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure that the spirit of independence is felt far and wide.

Additional Chief Secretary, Captain Retired Mushtaq Ahmed; Secretary Home & Prisons, Captain Retired Syed Ali Asghar; Inspector General of Police, Afzal Mehmood Butt; Secretary Information, Fida Hussain; Secretary Services and GAD, Azam Khan; Secretary Water & Power, Sajjad Haider; Secretary to Governor, Ehsan Ali; Secretary Health, Dildar Ahmed Malik; Director General Rescue Shuja Alam, and additional secretaries from various line departments, among other senior officers from the government departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Governor Water Gilgit Baltistan Independence November All From Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM urges world HR bodies to take notice of wor ..

AJK PM urges world HR bodies to take notice of worsening political, human rights ..

54 seconds ago
 PSCA reunites missing child with parents

PSCA reunites missing child with parents

55 seconds ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs160.5 mln in different ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs160.5 mln in different areas of Hyderabad

59 seconds ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edit ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edition of ‘Emarat AlAman’

9 minutes ago
 Collective efforts vital for development of sports ..

Collective efforts vital for development of sports: Secretary Sports

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Progra ..

DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Program

3 minutes ago
Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nati ..

DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nationals in Ziarat

3 minutes ago
 OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Paki ..

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PIT ..

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

31 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ig ..

China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ignites path to innovation, part ..

27 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immi ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan