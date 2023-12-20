Open Menu

CS Holds Meeting With Trainee Civil Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday held a meeting with the under-training officers of Pakistan Administrative Service at Chief Secretary Conference Room.

At the meeting Secretary Establishment, Secretary P&D and member board of Revenue were also present.

Addressing the trainee officers, the chief secretary said the role of service of civil officers was to provide optimum services to the people. He stressed upon officers to utilize their abilities and professional training for serving the people in the optimum manner.

The civil service, he said, played the role of backbone in the state machinery and besides an honor, it was also a big responsibility for which, he added they were provided with the best training to serve the masses.

The chief secretary further said that conduct of free, fair and transparent elections was our responsibility for which all available resources would be utilized.

At the end of the meeting, the trainee officers thanked the chief secretary for providing them with valuable guidance and pledged that they would utilize all their energies for the welfare of people and country.

